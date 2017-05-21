MUDH in lead of anti-corruption fight in Afghanistan: Naderi

By Khaama Press - Sun May 21 2017, 1:45 pm

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) is in lead of the fight against corruption as the government of national unity has stepped up efforts to root out graft from the government institutions.

Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, the Minister of Urban Development and Housing, told reporters in Kabul today that millions of Afghanis received in extra from the housing sector customers were returned to them for the first in the administrative enforcement of the country.

He said the committee to fight corruption has been established under leadership of the minister and the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing has secured the first place in administrative reforms Capacity Building for Results (CBR) process.

Naderi further added that educated and talented cadres have been employed into the ministry which has resulted into the recovery of the ministry’s image which was severely damaged in the past.

He also added that Afghanistan for the first time managed to gain the membership of the UN-Habitat Governing Council, calling it a major step in the housing sector of the country.

According to Naderi, important meetings were held regarding the urban and housing development in Kenya conference with the deputy secretary general of the United Nations and UN-Habitat chief.

Separate meetings regarding the urban and housing development were also held with the head of Indian’s urban and housing development as well as the ministers of urban and housing developments of Iraq and Poland, Naderi added.

