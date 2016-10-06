MoU signed on preservation of historical sites with Aga Khan Trust for Culture

By Ghanizada - Thu Oct 06 2016, 1:53 pm

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture for the preservation and reconstruction of key historical sites in Kabul.

The landmark agreement was signed by the Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi and Luis Monreal, the General Manager of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

Signed on the sidelines of the Brussels Conference on Afghanistan and, the MoU which also involves the Kabul Municipality, will also focus on urban reconstruction and preservation of the elected historical sites, including preparation of strategic plan for the sites elected along the Kabul river in the first police district of Kabul city.

Development and tracing of the historical sites and heritage for the survey and rendering the historical Bala-e-Sar area in Kabul.

Other items included in the MoU are development of preservation of Eidgah mosque in Kabul and its close proximity and assessment of the design for Dar-ul-Aman which have been presented by the foreign advisers to the Afghan government.

The government of Afghanistan of presented the Civilians Charter program for the fiscal year 2015 and 2016 in a bid to introduce a comprehensive program for the development of urban affairs in all sectors including good governance, institution building, economic development, infrastructure, transportation, preservation of the heritage and the environment.

The mentioned program paves the way for the implementation of urban reconstruction with the support of the foreign organizations including the Aga Khan Foundation.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said the Aga Khan Foundation will provide technical support to the Afghan government in the mentioned sectors.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture will overview the implementation of the projects, being a registered organization in the country and in Switzerland, and has implemented various projects for the urban rehabilitation, preservation and physical and social renewal of the societies and in historic places.

