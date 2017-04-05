Most senior leader of ISIS loyalists killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 05 2017, 4:59 pm

One of the most senior leaders of the loyalist of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed during the operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the ISIS leader killed during the operation has been identified as Syed Omar Bajawari who was also famous as Khetab.

According to a statement by MoD, Bajawari was killed along with at least 24 militants during the counter-terrorism operations conducted in Achin district.

The statement further added that four ISIS commanders including Bajawari were killed along with 21 other insurgents during the operations.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan are conducting regular operations to suppress the insurgency led by ISIS militants and other insurgent groups including Taliban.

The local security officials said Tuesday that nine militants of the ISIS terrorist group were killed during the counter-terrorism operations conducted by the Special Forces of the Afghan National Police Pekha area of Achin district in the past 24 hours.

