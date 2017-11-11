Moscow reacts at alleged civilian casualties in US airstrikes in Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 11 2017, 11:39 am

Moscow on Friday reacted at the alleged civilian casualties as a result of the US airstrikes in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan, calling on Afghan authorities and international right organizations to launch a thorough investigation.

The ministry of foreign affairs of Russia in a statement said on November 3 US aviation bombed several communities in Afghanistan’s Chahar Dara District in the Kunduz Province, “killing at least 10 civilians of this country and injuring more than 20.”

The statement further added “We resolutely call on the Afghan authorities and international rights protection organizations to organize a thorough and objective investigation into all circumstances of the incident in the Chahar Dara District, prosecution of those responsible and taking effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

According to Russia’s foreign ministry “Though the specified fact was officially confirmed by experts from the UN Mission on support for Afghanistan, representatives of Afghan national security forces and the US and NATO military command in Afghanistan say there are no civilian deaths,” the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

This comes as the US military in Afghanistan earlier confirmed that the Afghan civilians did not suffer any casualties in the airstrikes conducted in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

“United States Forces – Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has investigated allegations of civilian casualties in Kunduz province during the period of November 3 and 4; no evidence of civilian casualties has been found,” the US military said in a statement.

The statement further added “We can confirm operations occurred in this area and numerous enemy combatants were killed, as also confirmed by Kunduz Governor Omarkhail and Ministry of Defense Spokesman Major General Dawlat Waziri.”

According to the US military, the USFOR-A investigation was conducted independently and concluded that there were no civilian casualties. Specifically, no hospitals or clinics in the local area indicated treatment of people with wounds from armed conflict.

