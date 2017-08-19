More water dams to be built in Herat province, says President Ghani

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 19 2017, 7:23 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said more water dams will be built in western Herat province of Afghanistan as he unveiled the government’s new economic perspectives for the province.

The Afghan President made the remarks during his visit to Herat for the inauguration of the cotton factory.

He said the railway network between Herat and Iran will also be inaugurated in the coming weeks as the government plans to turn the province into the regional transit hub.

According to President Ghani, the government will start work for the preparation of the policy for marbles industry in Herat province in the next two weeks.

President Ghani further added that the government expects the first contract for the supply of marbles of Herat province from China.

He said the total value of the contract is expected to be around $5 million as he expressed hopes that the new policy for the marbles industry will pave the way for the export of marbles worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

This comes as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to utilize the resources of the country to boost the economy of the country which is largely dependent on foreign aid.

Afghanistan’s geography and the vast resources of the natural resources could play a key role to create work opportunities and help elevate the economy of the country.

