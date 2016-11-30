MoI releases picture of teenage bomber arrested in Sharana city of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 30 2016, 5:23 pm

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) released the picture of the suicide bomber who was arrested in Sharana city, the provincial capital of southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan.

MoI said the suicide bomber was arrested during a special military operation conducted by the special forces of the Afghan National Police (ANP) late on Tuesday evening.

The ministry further added that the bomber was arrested from a guesthouse and a suicide bombing vest was confiscated.

The bomber has been identified as Abdul Bari son of Akhtar Gul who is originally a resident of Machlagho village in Ahmadabad district.

No further details were given regarding the potential target of the suicide bomber but the local officials earlier said the suicide bomber has confessed he was trained in the neighboring Pakistan.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Paktika is among the relatively peaceful provinces in southeastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants often conduct insurgency activities in some parts of the province.

The Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to Haqqani terrorist network are active in some remote districts of Paktika.

