Mohaqiq slams US for interfering in Dostum and Ishchi case

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 01 2017, 3:24 pm

The deputy chief executive of the government of national unity Mohammad Mohaqiq slammed the United States for interfering in the case of General Abdul Rashid Dostum and Ahmad Khan Ishchi.

Speaking during a gathering in Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh, Mohaqiq accused the United States and European Union of interfering in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

He also called on the Afghan government to refrain from the barring the first vice president Gen. Dostum from returning to Afghanistan.

Efforts to bring back Gen. Dostum to Afghanistan is underway as Mohaqiq and Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor have stepped up efforts to formally declare the formation of a new political coalition between Jamiat-e-Islami, Wahdat-e-Islami, and Junbish-e-Millie parties.

Dostum is in Turkey for the treatment with President Ghani earlier saying that the first vice president has left the country after receiving approval and permission from the Attorney General Office.

Reports regarding his return surfaced amid ongoing political issues and differences he has with the government, mainly due to the controversial abuse case of his political rival Ahmad Khan Ishchi.

The Attorney General Office said last month that the case of the first vice president has been referred to the court.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS