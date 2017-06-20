Modi thanks Ghani for Afghanistan-India air corridor initiative

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 20 2017, 1:54 pm

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani for the initiative to launch the Afghanistan-India air corridor.

Modi expressed optimisms regarding the inauguration of the air corridor as he welcomed the arrival of the first flight to New Delhi from Kabul.

In a twitter post, Modi said “Happy to welcome the first Air Freight Corridor flight from Kabul.”

“Direct connectivity between India and Afghanistan will usher prosperity. I thank President @ashrafghani for the initiative,” he said in another twitter post in his official twitter account.

The first flight carrying cargo of around 62 tons left Kabul airport on Monday evening and was welcomed by the Indian officials, including the Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who visited the New Delhi airport to receive the first plane as part of the air corridor program between Kabul and New Delhi.

According to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries officials, the first flight transported cargo worth $11 million, mainly consisting of medicinal herbs.

The Indian Embassy in Kabul says that second flight as part of the air corridor initiative will take place in the near future and will transport around 4 tons of fresh fruits to New Delhi.

