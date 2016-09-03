Modi expects to host Ghani, offer more military aid to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 03 2016, 8:43 am

Afghanistan expects to receive more military aid from India as the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani next month.

According to the local media reports in India, the Modi government could extend additional defense support to Kabul during Ghani’s trip besides the four attack helicopters that were supplied to fight Taliban.

Sources have told The Economic Times that a detailed, updated weapons list, which includes a request for additional choppers, heavy vehicles and spares support, has been shared with New Delhi.

The sources further added India has already assured Kabul that a significant part of the requests would be met.

This comes as the Afghan National Army Chief of Staff General Qadam Shah Shaheem visited India last month to meet with the country’s defense officials to discuss more military aid to Afghanistan.

According to the officials, the Indian authorities have responded positively towards the latest wish list of weaponry and military equipment handed over by Gen. Shaheem.

India took a major step to supply Afghanistan with lethal weapons last year after delivering 3 Mi-25 gunship helicopters.

The country has remained as one of the major contributors to Afghanistan’s reconstruction since the fall of the Taliban regime and has invested over $2 billion in various reconstruction projects.

