MoD strongly reacts at Pakistani minister’s accusations against Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 09 2017, 12:13 pm

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan strongly reacted at the accusations of the foreign minister of Pakistan against the Afghan security forces.

The Ministry of Defense spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said Islamabad is attempting to divert the attention of the international community with baseless accusations.

Gen. Waziri said the attempts by Islamabad is also aimed at the taking the country out of the isolation as the world knows that the country is providing sanctuaries to the terror groups, provide logistics and trainings, and export terrorism to its neighbors.

The foreign minister of Pakistan had earlier claimed that one of the reasons behind the ongoing conflict is the sale of weapons to the militants by the Afghan security.

This comes as pressures are on the rise on Islamabad regarding the terror safe of the terrorist groups which have remained intact despite the country launched a major offensive in its tribal regions.

The Afghan and US officials are saying that the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are still operating from their safe havens in Pakistan, calling it one of the main reasons behind the growing instability in the country.

President Donald Trump in August strongly criticized Pakistan for harboring and sheltering terror groups.

“For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror. The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into conflict. And that could happen,” President Trump said while announcing the new policy late in August.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS