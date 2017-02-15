MoD spokesman should apologize for ‘reporters are crazy’ remarks: Nai

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 15 2017, 12:14 pm

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri should apologize for his remarks calling the reporters crazy, an organization supporting open media in Afghanistan said Wednesday.

The organization, Nai, said Gen. Waziri made the remarks during a televised program on a private TV channel in Kabul.

It said Gen. Waziri has insulted the reporters for calling all reporters ‘crazy’.

Calling Gen. Waziri one of the good colleagues of reporters and media outlets in the country, Nai said the majority of the reporters and media agencies are satisfied with the cooperation of Gen. Waziri.

However, it said the latest reaction of Gen. Waziri has harmed the feelings of the reporters and those organizations supporting media in Afghanistan.

According to Nai, no complaints have been submitted by any reporter or news outlet regarding Gen. Waziri so far.

Nai urged Gen. Waziri to apologize for his latest remark in a bid to show his support and cooperation with the reporters and media outlets.

In the meantime, Gen. Waziri, said he is not low cultured and tendered his apology his apology for anyone who was harmed with his words during any open debit.

