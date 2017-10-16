MoD says Taliban suffered heavy casualties in latest counter-terrorism operations

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 16 2017, 3:19 pm

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan says the Taliban insurgents have suffered heavy casualties in the latest counter-terrorism operations conducted in various provinces of the country in the past 24 hours.

A statement by MoD said at least 46 insurgents were killed in the past 24 hours and 19 others were wounded.

The statement further added that the operations were conducted jointly by the Afghan security forces and in coordination with the artillery units and air forces.

The operations covered large swathes of areas in Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika, Logar, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Ghor, Herat, Badghis, Balkh, Jawzjan, Faryab, Kunduz, and Helmand province.

However, the majority of the insurgents were killed in Marjah and Nad-e-Ali districts of Helmand where at least 30 of them were killed, 9 were wounded, 3 of their vehicles, 4 motorcycles, a weapons cache, and 10 landmines were destroyed, MoD said.

The ministry of defense also added that at least 7 militants were killed in Ghor, 5 were killed in Kunduz, and 4 others were killed in Faryab province.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the reports so far.

