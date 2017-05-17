MoD rejects reports regarding expensive mansions owned by Afghan generals

By Khaama Press - Wed May 17 2017, 7:01 pm

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan dismissed reports as baseless regarding the mansions belonging to the top Afghan armu generals, a report which comes amid growing attrition rate and casualties among the Afghan armed forces due to the deteriorating security in the country.

The Ministry of Defense spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said the publication of such reports by certain media outlets are baseless which claims that the construction of high value mansions by army generals are unprecedented considering their salaries, alleging that the mansions are built using the funds belonging to the Afghan nation.

Gen. Waziri further added that such reports are baseless and any individual or media outlet having credible evidences must contact the Ministry of Defense regarding the alleged misuse of the nation’s state funds.

General Waziri also added that taking pictures and publishing the photographs of the army generals’ residences are a direct violation of the privacy of an individual.

He said airing such reports will have a negative impact regarding image of the Defense officials among the Afghan people, insisting that any individual or entity having credible evidences regarding the misuse of nation’s financial resources must contact the Ministry for further actions to be taken to curb the misuse of the state funds.

