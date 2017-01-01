MoD reacts on Afghan armed forces outposts’ abandonment report

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 01 2017, 11:35 am

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has reacted on reports suggesting the abandonment of outposts by the Afghan armed forces, insisting that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have never and will never abandon any outpost.

According to a statement by MoD, the exchange and replacement of outposts by the ANDSF normally takes place for better coordination and proper use of force to suppress the insurgency activities of the enemies.

The statement further added that the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces were due to replace the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in two locations in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

The ministry also added that the step has been considered to properly target the militants as part of Shahfaq-2 military operations.

This comes as reports emerged recently suggesting that the abandonment of outposts by the Afghan armed forces could further lead to deterioration of security in this province.

Baghlan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups have increased concentration as part of their offensive in the North during the recent years.

