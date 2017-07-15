MoD reacts as Pakistani general claims Afghan soil used by Indian intelligence

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 15 2017, 5:23 pm

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan has said the Afghan government will never allow the use of its soil as terrorist launch pad against the neighboring countries.

The Ministry of Defense spokesman General Dawlat Waziri made the remarks during a press conference in Kabul.

Apparently gesturing towards the remarks of a top Pakistani general regarding the India intelligence being operated from Afghanistan, Gen. Waziri said “The government will never allow Afghanistan to be used as the centers of terrorism against the other countries.”

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan, on Friday accused the Indian intelligence of using the Afghan soil to destabilize Pakistan.

Insisting that peace and tranquility in Afghanistan is key for security in the region, Gen. Hayat claimed that RAW wanted to create instability in Balochistan.

He also alleged that the Indian intelligence wanted to target the major regional projects, including the China and Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The latest allegations by Gen. Hayat came as the Afghan officials have long been rejecting to allow its soil to be used against the other nations, insisting on generous contributions by the regional countries to eliminate the menace of terrorism threatening the region.

