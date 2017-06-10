MoD informs regarding ISIS casualties in Kunduz province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 10 2017, 2:42 pm

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan has informed regarding the casualties in incurred to the militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in northern Kunduz province.

MoD said at least ten militants of the terror group were killed during the ground operations and airstrikes of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces.

The ministry further added that the operations were conducted in the vicinity of Imam Sahib district, a relatively volatile district in Kunduz province.

This is the first time reports have emerged regarding the casualties of the ISIS loyalists in northern Kunduz province.

The ISIS militants are mostly active in eastern Nangarhar province from where they initially started their operations although signs suggesting the insurgency led by the terror group in other parts of the country have also been noted, including some northern provinces such as Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where mainly the insurgents belonging to the Taliban insurgents are conducting insurgency activities.

The group has launched several attacks on key districts of Kunduz during the recent years and on some occasions the Taliban insurgents have managed to take control of the strategic districts, including Kunduz city.

