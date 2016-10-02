MoD confirms special forces killed in Afghan Air Force raid

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 02 2016, 6:43 pm

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has confirmed the Afghan commandos and a policeman were killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force.

MoD spokesman Dawlat Waziri said the airstrike was called in after the Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on several security posts in Bala Bolok district.

He said the airstrike mistakenly targeted the security forces due to a false coordination given by the security forces on the ground.

Waziri further added that the Afghan Air Force helicopters bombed the security forces and a delegation has been assigned to further investigate the incident.

This comes as reports emerged earlier suggesting that the 5 commandos and a policeman were killed in an airstrike carried out by the US forces in Afghanistan.

However the coalition rejected the reports as false and said the US forces have not conducted any airstrike in the past one week in Farah province.

The allegations against the US forces came days after at least 15 civilians were killed in a drone strike in Eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The civilians were targeted as the US forces and the Afghan security forces are busy in conducting counter-terrorism operations against the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in this province.

