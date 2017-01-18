MoD confirms ISIS militants among 34 killed in latest operations

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 18 2017, 4:28 pm

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan (MoD) confirmed 6 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist were killed along with 28 other militants during the clearance operations.

According to a statement by MoD, the operations were conducted in the past 24 by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

The statement further added that 29 militants were also wounded during the operations which were conducted with the support of the air force and artillery units.

The operations were conducted in Nangarhar, Kapisa, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Farah, Kunduz, Baghlan, and Helmand provinces.

At least 15 of the militants were killed in the vicinity of Tarinkot city in southern Uruzgan province and 10 others were wounded.

At least 6 ISIS loyalists were killed in Deh Bala area of Nangarhar and 4 others were wounded, MoD said, adding that 4 others were wounded.

According to MoD, at least 5 militants were killed and 8 others were wounded during a separate operation in Maiwand district of Kandahar.

At least 5 Taliban insurgents were killed and 7 others were wounded during an operation in Bala Bolok district of Farah province and 3 more were killed in Baghlan province, MoD added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

