MoD confirms arrest of senior Afghan army general over corruption

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 28 2017, 10:49 am

A senior Afghan Army General and the former commander of the 215th Maiwand Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the South has been arrested on charges of corruption.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman Dawlat Waziri confirmed that General Mohammad Moein Faqir has been arrested on charges of embezzlement of funds and misuse of the authority.

Waziri further added Gen. Faqir is in custody and his case will be forward to the judiciary institutions in the near future.

He said the Afghan army considers fight against corruption as one its main principles besides fighting the terrorism and defending the national sovereignty and freedom of the country.

This comes as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to counter corruption, graft, misuse of authority, and trial of the former officials involved in major corruption cases.

The special tribunal formed to try the officials in corruption cases jailed four Afghan officials for 20 and 7 years each and a total fine of 1.86 billion Afghanis on charges of embezzlement.

The four officials belonging to the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing appeared before the special tribunal on Monday as their open public trial official kicked off in Kabul.

According to the court hearing, Mohammad Aminullah Qani, Head of Apartments Cohesion and Syed Aman Sadat, Manager Finance Apartments Cohesion were jailed for 20 years each on charges of the embezzlement and misuse of the authority.

The two former officials of the Ministry of the Urban Development and Housing were also fined 150 million Afghanis each.

The two other officials, Ahmad Nawaz Bakhtyar, Director of Housing Enterprise and Mohammad Yaqub Ibrahimi, the Deputy Director for Housing Enterprise, were jailed for seven years each.

The special tribunal also awarded a fine of 443 million for each of the former officials on charges of the embezzlement and misuse of the authority.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS