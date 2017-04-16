MOAB strike’s message to neighbors ‘Take ISIS presence seriously’: Gen. Murad

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 16 2017, 12:35 pm

The use of GBU-43 bomb also known as the Mother of All Bombs (MOAB) was a requirement and the message delivered with the strike to the neighbors is that the threat posed with the presence of ISIS terrorist group should be taken seriously.

General Murad Ali Murad, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Afghan National Army made the remarks during a press conference in Kabul today.

He said the MOAB strike in Mohmand Dara was a serious requirement and the militants of ISIS offshoot, ISIS-K, have suffered heavy casualties in the strike.

According to Gen. Murad, the operation against the terrorist group still continues in the vicinity of Achin district.

Gen. Murad further added that the death of at least 95 militants have been confirmed so far as clearance operations are underway.

He said the number of the deaths is far more as the security forces are busy clearing the area and the exact number will be released later.

The airstrike has resulted into the elimination of the strategic hideout of the terrorist group in Nangarhar, Gen. Muad said, adding that the civilians did not suffer any casualties.

The bomb was dropped around 7:30 pm local time on Thursday, a move which was widely welcomed by the local residents and tribal elders of Nangarhar.

A number of the tribal elders appeared in a gathering after the airstrike was conducted on Friday and urged for further strikes to clear the province from the presence of ISIS militants.

