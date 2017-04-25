MOAB bombing in Achin sent a very clear message to ISIS: Gen Nicholson

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 25 2017, 1:27 pm

The commander of the US forces based in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson has said the use of the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb or Mother of All Bombs in Achin district sent a clear message to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

Gen. Nicholson made the remarks as he was speaking to reports together with the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis in Kabul on Monday.

“The strike in Achin was to send a very clear message to ISIS. If they come to Afghanistan they will be destroyed,” he said.

Gen. Nicholson further added “We are going to keep going until ISIS-K is defeated in 2017. There is no space for ISIS-K in Afghanistan.”

He said “We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Afghans for the future of this country.”

The bomb was dropped around 7:30 pm local time on Thursday, the 13th of April, a move which was widely welcomed by the local residents and tribal elders of Nangarhar.

A number of the tribal elders appeared in a gathering after the airstrike was conducted and urged for further strikes to clear the province from the presence of ISIS militants.

At least thirteen key leaders of the terror group’s offshoot were killed in the airstrike along with scores of other militants.

The Ministry of Defense deputy spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said last week that the Indian, Pakistani, and Tajik nationals are among those killed.

