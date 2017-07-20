Minor Afghan girl loses both legs in roadside bombing by militants

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 20 2017, 1:39 pm

A minor Afghan girl has lost both of her legs in a roadside bomb explosion in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, days after the UN mission in Afghanistan released its latest civilian casualties report, accusing the militant groups for the majority of the civilian casualties, mainly caused by improvised explosive device attacks.

According to the local officials in Nangarhar province, the incident took place on Wednesday in the vicinity of Chaparhar district, targeting a 10-year-old girl who lost both of her legs in the attack.

The provincial government media office in a statement also confirmed the incident and said the incident took place after several children had gathered in the area to collect firewood.

The statement further added that the minor girl has been admitted to the hospital and her health condition has been reported as satisfactory.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups frequently use improvised explosive devices as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government personnel but in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted while in some cases the militants are killed in premature explosions.

The new report by United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) highlights that 40 per cent of all civilian casualties during the six-month period were killed or injured by anti-government forces using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices, which were responsible for the deaths of 596 civilians and injured 1,483.

