Minister Naderi secures parliament’s vote of confidence

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 14 2016, 12:27 pm

The minister of urban development and housing Syed Sadat Mansoor secured the vote of confidence from the lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga.

Minister Naderi received 135 votes of confidence against 59 votes of no confidence and was approved by the Afghan parliament to continue as the minister of urban development and housing.

The Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jigra, lawmakers on Monday voted for three ministers, including the minister of urban development and housing, minister of higher education, and minister of justice.

The voting concluded in the absence of the three ministers as they did not appear in the house to brief the lawmakers.

The lawmakers have already dismissed 5 ministers out of 6 ministers summoned in the parliament over the proper expenditure of development budget.

Three ministers including the minister of foreign affairs Salahuddin Rabbani were dismissed on Saturday while two more were dismissed on Sunday except Eklil Hakimi the minister of finance who was given vote of confidence by the majority of the lawmakers.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS