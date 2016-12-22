Minister Naderi received appreciation letter from Makroyan-4 residents

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 22 2016, 2:14 pm

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi received a letter of appreciation from the residents of Makroyan Phase 4 for his services, particularly after the ministry under his administration arranged a refund of over AFN 107 million illegally overcharged.

The representatives of Makroyan-4 offered the appreciation letter during an event in ARG Palace which was organized to announce the refund of the payments following an extensive audit.

The representatives of Makroyan-4 said the majority of their problems and concerns were resolved by Minister Naderi .

The construction work of Makroyan Phase 4 begun seven years and was completed two years after its construction inauguration covering an area of 27.460 square meter.

The project includes 7 blocks consisting 266 apartments with 126 of them having 4 rooms, 140 apartments 3 rooms.

In his speech during the event, Minister Naderi said around AFN 250,000 to AFN 350,000 were received in extra from each of the apartment owners as he slammed the former officials for mismanagement and embezzlement of the funds.

He said the new administration of the ministry tasked the technical and legal teams to review all documents of the project after receiving repeated requests and complaints from the tenants.

Naderi said the team found discrepancies in installment payments, lack of official list for apartment’s areas and other necessary documents, illegal hand over of the apartments, and injustice, recklessness, and lack of responsibility against the people.

