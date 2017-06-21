Militants use watermelon for explosions sparks concerns among Afghans

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 21 2017, 12:58 pm

The use of fresh fruits for conducting explosions by the militants in Afghanistan has sparked concerns among as pictures showing the use of watermelon for conducting attacks have gone viral on social media during the recent days.

A man, believed to be a member of the militants groups, is shown in the pictures placing explosives inside a watermelon, apparently aiming to carry out an attack against the security forces or the civilians.

There are no further information available regarding the location where the pictures have been taken or the militant group using the new technique for the attacks.

However, the violence is on the rise, mainly due to the insurgency led by the Taliban group across the country.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report in April, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

