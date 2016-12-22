Militants suffer casualties in Kunduz air and artillery srikes: MoD

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 22 2016, 7:05 pm

The anti-government armed militants suffered casualties in air and artillery strikes in northern Kunduz province.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the operations were conducted in the villages of Defense Tapa Akhtar, Tasisat, Janat Bagh, and central parts of Kunduz city.

MoD further added that at least 22 militants were wounded in the air and artillery strikes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban group launched several attacks this year as part of their spring offensive to capture the strategic Kunduz city.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces are busy conducting their annual ‘Shafaq’ operation which was launched in response to Taliban’s annual spring offensive.

The Afghan security officials are saying that the annual Shafaq operation is being conducted with an aim to eliminate the top leaders of the militant groups .

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS