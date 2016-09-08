Militants planning attacks during Martyrs Week in Kabul: Officials

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 08 2016, 9:44 am

The anti-government armed militant groups will likely plot attacks in capital Kabul as Afghanistan will observe the Martyrs Week, the security officials said Wednesday.

Gul Nabi Ahmadzai, commander of Kabul Garrison, told reporters that the militants will use the opportunity more than any other time to stage attacks in the city.

He urged organizers and youths of the country observing the Martyrs Week to remain vigilant and prevent from unnecessary movements in the city and main roads.

Ahmadzai further added that the security forces will continue to step up security arrangements as the militant groups will concentrate to disrupt the security of the capital.

The Martyrs Week is observed every year on 8th September to remember the assassination of Ahmad Shah Massoud who was conferred with the title of National Hero of Afghanistan following his assassination.

The latest alert by the security institutions comes as Kabul witnessed some deadly attacks during the week with the Taliban group claiming responsibility for the back to back explosions.

At least 42 people were killed and over 100 others were wounded in a series of explosions that rocked Kabul city on Monday afternoon and Monday night.

The group initially targeted the security forces near the Ministry of Defense compound with an IED and suicide attack while another coordinated attack took place on the night of the same day.

