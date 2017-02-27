Militants marry for four times but use children as suicide bombers: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 27 2017, 1:15 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani slammed the anti-government armed militants for their stance and their so-called holy war, saying the Afghan forces are facing enemies who are using children for suicide attacks but they themselves marry for four times.

Speaking during a gathering to mark the national day of the Afghan forces, Ghani said the insurgents are being used as tools by the foreigners to do heroin smuggling and loot the natural resources of the country.

He also added that the militants are planting roadside bombs and kill clerics, teachers, engineers, and those people who are working for the betterment of the country.

Questioning Taliban’s stance to conduct insurgency under the name of Islam, President Ghanis said “Are Taliban ready to sit with Ulemas and offer justifications? Is rebellion allowed in Islam? Is it justified to wage war in a soil where Sharia is enforced in courts or the law of Taliban and their masters are superior to Islamic law?”

The remarks by President Ghani came as the United Nations in a report earlier last year said they have recorded at 48 children recruited by the parties involved in the conflict.

The report also expressed concerns regarding the use of seminaries in the tribal regions along Durand Line for recruitment of children.

