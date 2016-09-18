September 26, 2016
Militants launch deadly attack on Indian base in Kashmir

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 18 2016, 11:03 am

A group of militants launched a deadly attack on an army base in Indian-administered Kashmir earlier today with preliminary reports suggesting at least 17 soldiers were killed in the attack.

According to the local media reports citing relevant sources, a gun battle is still underway near the base as at least 4 militants have been killed so far.

There are also reports that several Indian soldiers have sustained injuries and have been shifted to army hospital in state capital of Srinagar.

The terrorists, suspected to be suicide bombers, sneaked into the base at around 4 am and entered the administrative area, officials said.

