Militants launch coordinated attack on Kabul Bank in Gardez

By Khaama Press - Sat May 20 2017, 3:06 pm

Heavy clashes are underway in Gardez city, the provincial capital of southeastern Paktia province as a group of armed insurgents have launched a coordinated attack on Kabul Bank compound.

There are no reports regarding the casualties as a result of the attack so far but preliminary reports indicate at least two people have been killed and nearly 20 others have been wounded so far as clashes are still underway in the area.

Officials in Paktia police commandment confirmed the incident and said preliminary reports suggest at least five militants are involved in the attack.

The officials are further added that heavy clashes are underway between the security forces and the assailants.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This is the second coordinated attack launched by the militants in less than a week.

A group of insurgents entered the State Radio Television compound in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province on Wednesday, leaving at least six people dead and more than 20 others wounded.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, claimed responsibility behind the attack.

Provincial governor Gulab Mangal told reporters that the attack ended after all four suicide bombers were shot dead by the security forces.

He said clashes between the security forces and the insurgents continued for almost three hours before they were eliminated.

Mangal further added that four people, all workers of the television, and two security personnel were killed during the attack and at least 24 others were wounded.

