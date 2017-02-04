Militants kill religious cleric and his wife in Paktika province

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 04 2017, 5:43 pm

Unknown militants have shot dead a religious cleric and his wife in southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the couple was shot dead in Yousuf Khel district.

Provincial police chief Abdul Rauf Masoud confirmed the incident and said unknown militants stormed into the house of the cleric.

Without providing further information regarding the identity of the deceased, Masoud said the victim did not have any issues and enmity with any individual or group.

He said an investigation is underway to find out the main motive behind the assassination of the cleric.

In the meantime, reports suggest the victim had joined peace process in this province around three years ago.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Paktika is among the relatively calm provinces in Southeast of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups are active in some remote parts of the province.

Militants belonging to Taliban group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are having presence in this province and often conduct insurgency activities.

