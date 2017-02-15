Militants kidnap 52 farmers in northern Jawzjan province

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 15 2017, 1:33 pm

The anti-government armed militants have abducted at least 52 militants in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place earlier today in Darzab district.

It is yet not if the militants were abducted by the Taliban insurgents or militants belonging to any other insurgent group.

Both the Taliban insurgents and militants loyal to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are active in some parts of Jawzjan province.

This comes as at least six employees of the International Committee of Red Cross were shot dead by militants in this province last week.

Local officials said the ICRC employees were shot dead by ISIS loyalists and at least two of them were kidnapped.

