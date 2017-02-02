Militants kidnap 2 doctors in Badghis province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 02 2017, 11:42 am

The anti-government armed militants have kidnapped two doctors in northwestern Badghis province of Afghanistan.

Local officials are saying the two doctors were working for the public health directorate and were kidnapped from Qads district.

The officials further added that the two doctors were on their way to visit a clinic in Qads district when they were stopped by the militants.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed the abduction of the two doctors and said a search operation is underway for their release.

The statement further added that the two doctors have been kidnapped by the Taliban insurgents and have been taken to an unknown location.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Badghis is amon the relatively calm provinces in northwestern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some parts of it during the past one year.

Public execution of a woman, roadside bombing and coordinated attack were some of the biggest insurgency activities the group conducted last year in this province.

