Militants involved in major target killings arrested by Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 30 2017, 3:24 pm

Two militants involved in major target killings have been arrested by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the two individuals were involved in the killing of three Special Forces of the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces.

MoI further added that the two individuals were also involved in at least twenty terrorist attacks in southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan.

The ministry did not disclose further information regarding the exact location where the two individuals were arrested.

According to MoI, the two men were also involved in some other criminal activities, including kidnappings and roadside bombings.

This comes as the Afghan forces have been involved in the annual clearance operations conducted under name of Shafaq operations.

However, the Minister of Interior (MoI) Taj Mohammad Jahid said two days ago that another major operation will be launched under the name of Khalid to retake the lost areas.

The operations Khalid will also focus on counter-terrorism operations which will be conducted during the year as the Afghan forces are facing resurgent Taliban and threats posed by other terrorist groups including the offshoot of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.

