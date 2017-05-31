Militants involved in destructive activities arrested in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Wed May 31 2017, 2:32 pm

Two militants involved in destructive insurgency activities were apprehended by the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the two militants were arrested in separate operations conducted by the security forces.

The statement further added that the insurgents were arrested in the intelligence operatives operations in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar.

One of the militants detained during the operations has been identified as Matiullah who was involved in insurgency activities under the direct leadership of Taliban commander Khadem in Shirzad district, the statement said.

Mati was arrested from the vicinity of the 7th police district of Jalalabad and he was also involved in collecting Zakat from Sherzad district residents.

The provincial government also added that the intelligence operatives arrested the other militant from the vicinity of the 6th police district of the city.

The detained militant has been identified as Hokomran, the statement said, adding that the militant was attempting to smuggle 7 weapons to the insurgency when he was arrested.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban and ISIS insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

