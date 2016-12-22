8 killed in attack on lawmaker’s house in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 22 2016, 7:53 am

At least eight people are feared dead following a coordinated attack on a guesthouse belonging to a lawmaker.

The security officials confirmed the attack was carried out late on Wednesday night in the vicinity of 5th police district of the city, targeting the house of Mir Wali, lawmaker in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga.

Head of the Criminal Investigation Department Fraidoom Obaidi confirmed that an attack is underway but did not provide further details regarding the exact number of casualties.

However, another source said at least three gunmen stormed into the house of the lawmaker and one of them detonated his explosives to open the way for other gunman to start shooting spree.

According to the official, at least seven people including the son of another MP from Kandahar, 3 security guards, and 4 family members of MP Mir Wali were killed in the attack.

Eُarlier, the officials had said at least two family members of the lawmaker and three of his bodyguards were killed in the attack.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the attack saying the group’s fighters were involved in it.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS