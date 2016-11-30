Militant involved in rocket attack on Bagram airfield arrested

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 30 2016, 2:36 pm

A Taliban insurgent involved in rocket attack on Bagram airfield was arrested by the Afghan intelligence operatives.

The Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the suspect has been identified as Maruf son of Taj Mohammad and was involved in various terrorist activities including rocket attack on the largest US base in Bagram.

NDS further added that Rauf is the brother of Mawlavi Bashir, the former shadow deputy governor of the Taliban for Parwan.

The Afghan intelligence operatives confiscated 3 mortar rounds, 2 BM1 rockets, and 5 rounds of RPG7 rockets from the detained militant, NDS said.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban insurgents have launched numerous rocket attacks on Bagram airfield but the group managed to carry out a major suicide attack inside the base earlier this month.

A suicide bomber who was working inside the base detonated his explosives leaving at least four people dead and 17 others wounded.

Two US soldiers, two US contractors were killed in the attack and 16 US soldiers were wounded along with another soldier belonging to the NATO forces.

