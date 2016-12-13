Messi met Afghan kid who charmed internet with plastic bag shirt

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 13 2016, 9:04 pm

The Argentinian football star Lionel Messi’s biggest and youngest fan from Afghanistan has finally met his dream star, months after he was forced to leave the country after he became an internet sensation charmed the internet and media with his photographs wearing a hand-made shirt of the start prepared with plastic bag.

The meeting was reportedly organized in Qatar as the football star is visiting the country for the match.

“The image the world wanted to see. The six year old boy who dreamed of meeting his hero, #Messi, finally comes true. #FCBinDoha,” a Twitter post by Road to 2022, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy – Qatar’s delivery & legacy authority for the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ said.

Murtaza hails from Ghazni, a restive province located in southeastern part of Afghanistan. The original photos of Murtaza wearing the plastic shirt was taken by his elder brother Hamayon who published them on his Facebook page.

Murtaza was forced to seek refuge in the neighboring Pakistan earlier this year amid deteriorating security situation and fears of kidnapping.

The 5-year-old Murtaza Ahmadi attracted global attention after his photographs went viral, breaking the hearts of millions when he was pictured playing soccer in a blue and white striped plastic bag with ‘Messi 10’ written in felt pen.

Murtaza was expecting to meet his dream star and arrived in Kabul earlier last month as the family of the kid was hoping that the Football Federation of Afghanistan was in contact with the star to arrange a meeting for the kid.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS