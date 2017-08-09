Members of a prominent gang arrested in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 09 2017, 4:16 pm

At least four people belonging to a prominent criminal gang have been arrested by the Afghan security forces.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials in the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the four individuals were arrested during an operation in the vicinity of the 12th police district of the city.

The officials further added that one of the main leaders of the gang identified as Maiwand was also among those arrested.

According to the officials, two of the arrested individuals identified as Samim and Najib Chocha were also involved in major criminal activities, including murders, armed robberies, kidnappings and other criminal incidents.

The CID officials are saying that the detained individuals have confessed that they were involved in robbery of more than 24 vehicles, two murder cases, and various other incidents that led to the injury of the city residents.

This comes as there has been a sharp rise in criminal incidents in the key cities of the country, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

The Kabul police commandment on Tuesday informed regarding the arrest two individuals involved in the brutal murder of five children belonging to a single family in Kabul city.

The criminal investigation department officials on Monday informed regarding the arrest of four people in connection to the murder and armed robbery attempts in Kabul city.

