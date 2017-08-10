Member of a key gang looting customers of the banks arrested in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 10 2017, 2:50 pm

A member of an important criminal gang involved in looting the customers of various banks in Kabul city has been arrested by the security forces.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials in the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the suspect was arrested during an operation in the vicinity of the 4th police district of the city.

The officials further added that suspect was attempting to loot nearly 4 million Afghanis of a customer of the United Bank in the city soon after he had withdrawn the amount from his account.

According to the officials, the gang has several members covertly operating close to the banks to gather information regarding the transactions of the customers so that they can be looted forcefully.

The detained man has confessed to his crime as he is being kept in the custody of the security forces for further investigations, the CID officials added.

This comes as there has been a sharp rise in criminal incidents in the key cities of the country, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

The Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday also informed regarding the arrest of four members of a Mafia bond in Kabul city who were involved in murders, armed robberies, and kidnappings in the city.

