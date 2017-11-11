Mayor of Faizabad in Badakhshan escapes suicide attack unhurt

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 11 2017, 6:43 pm

A top government official and prominent influential figure escaped unhurt from a suicide attack in northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local authorities, the incident took place in Faizabad, the provincial capital of Badakhshan province earlier this evening.

The officials further added that the influential local figure Gen. Nazir Niazi, who is also the mayor of Faizabad, was the target of the attack.

According to the officials, the incident took place as a suicide bomber was attempting to target Gen. Niazi but was identified and eliminated before he manage to target him.

The eyewitnesses in the area are saying that Gen. Niazi had participated in a football match when the incident took place.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Badakshan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northeastern Afghanistan which has witnessed growing violence, mainly due to Taliban-led insurgency during the recent years.

The militants often carry out coordinated attacks, roadside bombings, and other types of insurgency activities occasionally in this province.

