Mattis and President Ghani discussed enduring US-Afghan security relationship

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 08 2017, 2:34 pm

The US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani discussed enduring US-Afghan security relationship.

Defense Secretary Mattis called President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani following a deadly attack in capital Kabul late on Tuesday afternoon.

“Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke today by telephone with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan to discuss the enduring U.S.-Afghan security relationship,” according to a statement released by Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis.

The statement further added, Secretary Mattis thanked President Ghani for his leadership and emphasized the importance of the government of national unity to the stability of Afghanistan.

President Ghani affirmed his commitment to reforms, especially eliminating corruption, and highlighted the importance of a sustained U.S.-Afghan relationship for the security of Afghanistan and the region.

“In light of the recent attacks, including today’s attack against the Afghan Supreme Court, Secretary Mattis offered his condolences for the sacrifices of the Afghan people and commended President Ghani’s unwavering commitment in the face of the enemy,” the statement added.

Both Secretary Mattis and President Ghani expressed their desire to maintain a strong relationship, and look forward to engaging again in the near future.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS