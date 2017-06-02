Massive rally taking shape in Kabul after deadly car bombing

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 02 2017, 11:16 am

A massive demonstration is taking shape in capital Kabul as hundreds and thousands of people from across the city rally to the site of the deadly explosion that left hundreds of people dead or wounded.

Today’s demonstration takes shape after a similar gathering was organized in Kabul city, mainly involving the civil society activists to protest against the brutal attack near the German embassy on Wednesday.

The demonstration is being organized as the security situation remains tense in the city with the officials saying the security alert is high after the deadly bombing.

There are also reports of sporadic gunshots near the Zambaq square where a large number of demonstrators have gathered.

According to reports, the shots were fired by the police forces in a bid to scatter the protesters.

Over 90 people were killed and more than 400 others sustained injuries after a vehicle believed to be a water tanker packed with explosives was detonated near the Embassy of Germany on Wednesday morning.

The Afghan intelligence said the attack was plotted and carried out by the Haqqani terrorist network based in Pakistan.

The Kabul police officials said Thursday that the attack was aimed at the Embassy of Germany.

