Maryam Monsef could be stripped of citizenship under the Canadian law

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 27 2016, 7:20 pm

Hailed as Canada’s first Afghan-born member of parliament, the Canadian Minister Maryam Monsef could be stripped of her citizenship or deported for misrepresentation of birth place which was earlier believed to be Afghanistan.

According to the local media reports, the step could be taken without hearing under the citizenship laws brought in by the previous Conservative government.

Monsef is the Minister of Democratic Institutions and reports regarding her possible deportation came as she revealed last week that she was born in Iran, not Afghanistan as she’d long believed.

She has said her mother, who fled Afghanistan with her daughters when Monsef was 11, didn’t think it mattered where the minister was born since she was still legally considered an Afghan citizen.

The minister is facing the issues due to the law known as Bill C-24 but the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers and the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association argue that is procedurally unfair and a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Josh Paterson, the BCCLA’s executive director, has said Monsef’s case demonstrates the absurdity of the law, which was passed by the previous Conservative government.

“The minister’s situation … is exactly the kind of situation that many other Canadians are facing right now because of this unjust process,” Paterson quoted in a report by Canadian Broadcast Corporation said.

“When we get a parking ticket, we have a right to a court hearing … You leave your garbage in the wrong place and you get a ticket, you have the right to a hearing and yet for citizens to lose their entitlement to membership in Canada based on allegations of something they may or may not have said 20 years ago, they have no hearing? It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Peterson further added John McCallum denounced the law as ‘dictatorial’ when he was in position and since becoming immigration minister, he’s promised to amend it to create an appeal process, Paterson said.

He warned that the continued enforcement of the law could target to strip 40 to 60 Canadians each month of their citizenship despite repeated requests to the government to stop enforcing it.

