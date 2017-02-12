Married couple killed by Nuristan residents for eloping

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 12 2017, 11:11 am

A young man and woman were killed by the local residents in eastern Nuristan province of Afghanistan for eloping and taking shelter in a government shelter house.

According to the local officials, the couple was arrested by the police forces and was being kept inside the shelter house when dozens of people stormed into the compound and brutally murdered them.

Provincial governor Hafiz Abdul Qayum confirmed that scores of people stormed the shelter house in Wama district and started clash with the police forces.

He said a delegation has been sent to the area to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Qayum further added that the couple was shot dead by the angry mob after they were brutally beaten.

Local officials in Nuristan are saying that lynching and execution of the couple is one of the rarest incident involving honor killing in this province.

This comes as the rate of violence against women is dramatically on the rise across the country, involving domestic violence, honor killings, and execution of the women by the anti-government armed militant groups.

The Taliban insurgents killed a pregnant woman and young girl in northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan in the latest attack on women.

