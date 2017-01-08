Mariam Ghani visits Afghanistan to support Dar-ul-Aman palace documentary

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 08 2017, 6:37 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s daughter Mariam Ghani has visited Afghanistan to support a documentary on the historic Dar-ul-Aman Palace being renovated under the supervision of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.

Mariam Ghani visited the palace to review the construction work of the Palace together with the Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi.

Mr. Naderi hailed the team’s efforts currently working to renovate the Palace which was destroyed during the devastating civil war.

He called the renovation work of the place a major step to supervise and preserve the high culture of civilization in the country.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said it aims to produce a documentary regarding the place and its renovation work.

President Ghani’s daughter, Mariam, who is actively working in filmmaking, promised to support the making of the documentary.

She has already prepared a documentary regarding the Palace and said she is optimistic regarding the renovation work of the Palace.

Mariam’s earlier documentary compared the previous condition of the Palace and the post-war condition which was vastly damaged.

The restoration of the Palace was officially inaugurated by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah late in the month of May last year.

President Ghani said the reconstruction of the Palace will be done with the available national resources, insisting that the renovation of the Palace is wanted by the whole nation.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS