Man shot dead by Ata Mohammad Noor’s guards in Balkh

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 13 2017, 11:47 am

A man was shot dead by the security guards of the acting provincial governor of Balkh Ata Mohammad Noor in Mazar-e-Sharif city.

Local government officials confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway regarding the killing of the man.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Munir Farhad said the incident took place close to the residence of the governor as the man was driving a vehicle.

He said the security guards of Noor called on the man to stop the car but he did not listen or notice which forced the guards to open fire on him.

According to Farhadi, an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He also added that it is yet not clear if the driver was drunk or the incident took place mistakenly.

Farhadi said the security guards have apparently opened fire fearing that a suicide bomber was inside the vehicle since he did not listen or notice the calls by the security guards.

Balkh officials are saying that the findings of the investigation will be released later and reports suggest that Noor was in Kabul when the incident took place.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS