Man kill his wife and mother in law in Herat province

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 23 2016, 4:42 pm

A man has killed his wife and mother in law in western Herat province apparently due to domestic violence, local officials said Tuesday.

Provincial police spokesman Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi said the perpetrator has been identified and efforts are underway for his arrest.

No further details have been given regarding the main motive behind the murder of the women and her mother but Ibrahimi said the two were shot dead by the man.

This comes as violence against women has been on rise across the country during the recent months which takes place mainly due to domestic violence.

Earlier a woman was brutally stabbed to death in broad day light in Pul-e-Khumri city, the provincial capital of nothern Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

A 20-year-old woman also los ther life two days ago after she was brutally tortured by her husband in this province.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) in its report released late in November last year said “statistic of violence against women, obtained from the registered cases of violence against women during the first six months in 1394 exceeds 2579 cases.”

The report further added that figure was reported 2403 cases during the six months in 1393 which shows 7.32 percent increase in 1394, the last solar year.

