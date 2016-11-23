Man arrested for raping 9-year-old girl in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 23 2016, 12:21 pm

A man has been arrested over alleged rape of a 9-year-old girl in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan, local official said Wednesday.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Zabiullah Amani said the 36-year-old suspect was arrested during an operation on Tuesday.

He said the man is accused of raping the child in Shiram are who allegedly forced into the house of the girl and subjected her to sexual violence.

Amani further added that the incident took place last week as the family of the girl was out of the house.

According to Amani, the suspect has been identified as Gulbuddin and is currently in custody of the police as his case has been referred to the provincial attorney general for the trial.

This is not the first time the minor girls have became the victim of sexual violence in the country.

A 10-year-old girl was also raped by a man in Kohistanat district of Sar-e-Pul province nearly two months ago.

According to the local officials, the man managed to flee the area after raping the girl and a search operation is underway to arrest the culprit.

