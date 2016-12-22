Makroyan-4 flat owners to receive 107m after illegally overcharged: MUDH

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 22 2016, 12:59 pm

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUHD) has said the owners of the apartment in New Makroyan apartments will receive over AFN 107 million in reimbursement after the new administration of the ministry conducted an audit to find the illegal overcharging of the tenants.

According to MUDH, the reimbursement will be made after the leadership of the ministry reviewed the construction cost of the 10-story buildings in Kabul.

The Ministry further added that the previous assessments showed a per square feet cost of 28.217 AFN based on which the owners were charged but the latest review shows that cost is AFN 25.313 per square foot.

MUDH said, the new leadership of the ministry with the technical and financial teams reviewed the previous assessment and ascertained a different of AFN 2.907 per square foot.

Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi said the apartments were built by customers’ money and under the supervision of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and the customers were supposed to pay the amount of the apartments in 4 installments but further installments were enforced on customers without any legal justification.

Speaking during a gathering in Kabul, Minister Naderi said the customers were in a state of confusion as some of them who were unable to pay the installments did not receive ownership documents.

However, he said the deadlock was resolved after having at least 20 meetings with the customers based on their repeated requests, three meetings with the contractors in the presence of the customers of the apartments, and several meetings with the officials involved in the project.

He said the new administration of the ministry tasked the technical and legal teams to review all documents of the project and found discrepancies in installment payments, lack of official list for apartment’s areas and other necessary documents, illegal hand over of the apartments, and injustice, recklessness, and lack of responsibility against the people.

According to Minister Naderi, around AFN 250,000 to AFN 350,000 were received in extra from each of the apartment owners.

The construction work of Makroyan Phase 4 begun seven years and was completed two years after its construction inauguration covering an area of 27.460 square meter.

The project includes 7 blocks consisting 266 apartments with 126 of them having 4 rooms, 140 apartments 3 rooms.

